Watch an astounding 6-meter cheese pull at a French cheese festival

I have a tendency to say "if you cut me open, you'd probably just find cheese inside," which is a testament to exactly how much I love cheese. All the cheese. J'aime trop le fromage!

Therefore, I was delighted to find the Instagram account of Juene Montagne, an agricultural cooperative based in the town of Laguiole, in south-central (Massif Central) France. In addition to beautiful pictures of cheesy yummies and happy French cows, it also features this Instagram Reel of Juene Montagne fromagier Jeannot pulling what I'm guessing has to be the world's tallest? stretchiest? Aligot de l'Aubrac, to an astounding height of over 6 meters, at the first annual Laguiole AOP Festival.

I had to fight the temptation to jump through my screen and position my open mouth directly below the falling cheese goodness. I might have to start a GoFundMe so I can attend the Second Annual Laguiole AOP Festival.

In the meantime, I'll be looking for fresh Aubrac Tome in the supermarket so I can try to make aligot at home, per the recipe outlined in this article from connexionfrance.com about the cheesy French comfort food. However, the ceilings in my kitchen will not accommodate a 6-meter aligot-pull. Alas, I won't be posting any fun videos.