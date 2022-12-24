Wednesday's showrunners have no desire to reboot Smallville

Even though there's more news coming out of DC's film division than Washington DC nowadays, there's really only one story that's on everyone's minds, and it's Henry Cavill getting booted from the role of Superman. When James Gunn became the head honcho of DC's multimedia empire, many fans were hoping he'd retain Cavill's services in whatever Superman projects the company had planned. Much to the chagrin of millions, Gunn decided to go in a different direction and reboot Superman, hoping to cast a younger version of the Man of Tomorrow. Although countless fans have claimed the decision is a foolish one, historically, a younger version of Superman has always been a license to print money.

In the comics, the Superboy title was initially created to feature the exploits of a young Clark Kent and went on to become one of DC's best-selling titles. Decades later, DC went back to the well when they greenlit the teen drama Smallville, which ran for ten seasons. However, even though Gunn is convinced that he wants to focus on a younger Superman, Smallville's creators- and current Wednesday showrunners- Miles Millar and Alfred Gough have zero desire to revisit Kal-El's teen years.