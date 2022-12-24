Who needs Superman when you have Super Bean?

With Henry Cavill announcing his retirement from the role of Superman, the Earth is left undefended once again, leaving the door open for all kinds of supervillains to implement their dastardly schemes.

However, according to YouTube content creator Alex Lennen, there was always one person who could have defeated the Son of Krypton all along—and it's not who you might think!

Improbable as it might sound, this video goes into some depth (while keeping the humor light) as to how Rowan Atkinson's Mr. Bean would always be able to defeat Superman, no matter how many odds were stacked against him.