Zachary Levi steps up to defend James Gunn's new DC universe

Remember when The Rock ensured anyone that would listen that his character Black Adam would change the "hierarchy of power" within the DC universe? It seemed like a pretty plausible claim back in October, but now we know that the idea is basically dead in the water, as James Gunn has decided to focus on other characters during the first of DC's new film reboot. The decision to move on without Dwayne Johnson isn't an isolated incident, as DC has also decided to let former Man of Steel star, Henry Cavill, go. The latter decision regarding Cavill has caused tons of fans- who were formerly in favor of Gunn's ascension to the top of the DC pyramid- to decry the studio's new direction.

Shamazm star Zachary Levi- whose position with the company moving forward is still up in the air- has recently come to the defense of James Gunn and Peter Safran's fledgling DC universe, according to Variety.