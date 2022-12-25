Enjoy these Christmas Episodes of "The Norman Lear Effect"

Norman Lear is one of the essential writers, producers, and directors of politically provocative sitcoms in television's long, long, long history. Addressing social issues like racism, capitalism, labor union organizing, the Vietnam war, and a host of other themes, Lear set the bar high. I remember watching many of these shows as a child and adolescent, and when these became ubiquitous on Nick at Night, I saw them anew with fresh, critical eyes as an adult.

"The Norman Lear Effect" is a YouTube Channel that "celebrates the work and impact of Norman Lear's shows from the Sony Pictures Entertainment catalog."

"Discover the most iconic sitcoms of our time and the man behind them, Norman Lear. All in the Family, Sanford and Son, One Day at a Time, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude (to name a few) were broadcast into living rooms around the world with characters who left an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of generations. Lear's series often placed difficult conversations in front of audiences, which left them laughing, crying, and hungry for more."

A few Christmas episodes to check out. In the Jeffersons' "All I want for Christmas," Season 7 Episode 8, "While playing Santa Claus at the Help Center, George promises to get ten-year-old orphan Billy his desired Christmas present: a pair of parents."

All in the Family, From Season 6, Episode 15, 1976. "The Draft Dodger." "Christmas dinner at the Bunkers' finds Archie playing host to a draft dodger and a father whose son was killed in the war. Archie's convictions put a strain on the holiday spirit until an exchange between the Gold Star father and the draft dodger leaves him stunned and speechless."