Scottish town turns kids' art turned into Christmas street lights

Every fall, the small town of Newburgh in southern Scotland holds a competition for its school-age children to create unique Christmas decorations. The winning design is transformed into LED lights by Blachere Illumination and displayed at lamppost number 15 during a special ceremony, where the winning artist has the privilege of turning on the lights to unveil their creation for the entire town to admire. The runner-up's design is also featured on the town's Christmas card. This tradition has been taking place for 20 years and brings joy to the town's over 2,000 residents. (via Colossal)

The 2022 winning entry is "Happy Nemo," a depiction of a clownfish wearing a Santa hat.

Here's the addition for 2022! A glorious clownfish with a jazzy Santa hat. Merry Xmas one and all. pic.twitter.com/RQUm2M2mbb — Poppy McKenzie Smith (@GTOpoppy) November 21, 2022

Children in Newburgh are also behind the town's nativity scene: