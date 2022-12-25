Do you love cockatiels? Do you want to learn how to care for them, tame them, conviviate with them, and much more? Or do you want to watch adorable videos of cockatiels and their humans learning how to tap-dance, play piano, and generally vibing, in turn making the world a happier, more joyous, and sustainable rock? Yes, cockatiel-watching can save the planet. The Instagram account calopsitas.brasil offers a complete guide to cockatiel care. Cockatiels also would fit perfectly in a face-mask hammock.
Yes, cockatiels can tap-dance.
- COMMENTS
- cockatiels
- Delightful Creatures
- footage
- tap dancing
Enjoy these Christmas Episodes of "The Norman Lear Effect"
Norman Lear is one of the essential writers, producers, and directors of politically provocative sitcoms in television's long, long, long history. Addressing social issues like racism, capitalism, labor union organizing, the Vietnam war, and a host of other themes, Lear set the bar high. I remember watching many of these shows as a child and… READ THE REST
Excruciating and entertaining Dark Souls challenge runs
Any gamer you cared to ask would admit that when it comes to tough games, From Software's seminal Dark Souls series (and all of their games that follow a similar formula, like Demon's Souls, Sekiro or Bloodborne) are already pretty tough. There exists, however, a very special kind of person that looks at the brutal,… READ THE REST
Set yourself up for a great start to the new year with this productivity bundle
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're really ready to leave 2022 behind, we don't blame you. Not to be negative nellies, but it was kind of a weird year. That being said, there's no need… READ THE REST
Cheers to never leaving your house for wine again
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. It's hard to always be the go-to party house. Sometimes it's nice to enjoy yourself, a glass of wine, the dust bunnies under your couch, and whatever crime doc you've restarted… READ THE REST
Get this refurbished Samsung Galaxy Tab for less than $100
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The ability to take work beyond the classroom or office, and into an entirely remote setting, has become more important for many of us in recent years. But if you want to handle tasks… READ THE REST
Get the coziest night of sleep with this weighted blanket, now 49% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The difference between a good night's sleep and a bad night's sleep is immeasurable. When you toss and turn all night, you just can't operate well the next day. But when… READ THE REST