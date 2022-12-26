Alaskan town bands together to save local baby

Gravel and ice recently damaged the lighting fixtures of the airport in the small Arctic Circle town of Deering, Alaska, leaving the runway without lights since December 14th. When a local infant recently needed an emergency medevac transport to a hospital, medical personnel at the Deering Clinic made a few phone calls, and volunteers in the tiny town of less than 150 residents banded together immediately to help a neighbor in need on the darkest of winter nights, as ABC News reports. Thirty vehicles showed up at the airport to light up the runway with their headlights. Local residents reported that the aurora borealis appeared in the sky as the medevac plane took off, baby on board. The lights at the airport have since been fixed.