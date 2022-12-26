Amy Grant pisses off conservative Christians, again

Recent news about Christian pop music's Amy Grant hosting her niece's same-sex wedding at the family farm she shares with husband Vince Gill has the conservative Christian right in a tizzy, once again. "To me, it's so important to set a welcome table. Because I was invited to a table where someone said 'Don't be afraid, you're loved.' …Gay. Straight. It does not matter," the longtime supporter of LGBTQA+ rights told Proud Radio podcast host Hunter Kelly in 2021.

This isn't the first time Amy Grant has pissed off her fan base. In the late 1990s, she was one of the first victims of "cancel culture," that favorite of Evangelical groupmind activities. in 1997, Country crooner Vince Gill divorced his first wife, Sweethearts of the Rodeo's Janis Oliver. And in 1999, Christian pop princess Amy Grant divorced her husband, Christian recording artist Gary Chapman. A few months after Grant's divorce, Gill and Grant, who had been longtime friends, began dating. Christians far and wide lost their collective minds. Outrage. Boycotts. All because a woman dared to live her life, make choices that were best for her, and live a life she could be proud of, in spite of the judgment of others. Y'know, like everyone should be able to do.