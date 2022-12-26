Animations of Earth's movement through space

For most of us (flat Earthers aside), it's fairly easy to think of our planet in three-dimensional terms. However, when it comes to our solar system, we tend to think of things on a two-dimensional plane.

Traditionally, models of our solar system are presented as flat, revolving around our sun in a dynamic, but ultimately fixed position, whereas the truth, as YouTube channel InterstellarNews shows us in this video, is somewhat different.

So, if you've ever fancied yourself as an astronaut, hurtling through our galaxy on a spaceship, the good news is that you already are. Bon voyage!