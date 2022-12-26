Billy Binion's sister turned mean tweet about Billy Binion into Christmas gift

For those of you who celebrate Christmas, happy day after. I hope you got all of the presents your heart desired. My standout gifts were a delicious home cooked gourmet meal, and a taxidermied puffer fish. As awesome as those gifts are (and I do truly love them), I must admit I was a bit envious of a gift that journalist Billy Binion received from his sister. He tweeted a photo of it, with the text: "You think you made out like a bandit this Christmas??? Consider that my sister blew up a picture of a troll insulting me on Twitter and framed it."

Check out the photo to see the hilarious frame-worthy message. And folks giving gifts, put this idea in your pocket for next year—you can be sure to delight someone you love!