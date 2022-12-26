Chaser, smartest dog in the world, learned from social inference

﻿

From the 60 Minutes archive comes this story from 2014, when they "first attempted to answer the age-old question: does your dog really love you?"

"Chaser," the smartest dog in the world, learned from social inference, not repetitive stupid dog-trick pedagogy. Social inference is the term that evolutionarily psychologists use for toddlers as they learn. Chaser knew the names of thousands of toys and objects, as well as the difference between verbs and nouns. Brian Hare, an evolutionary anthropologist at Duke University, explains that Chaser was "the most important dog in the history of modern scientific research." His person, Wayne West from Flint Hill Farms in Pauline, South Carolina, trained him five hours a day, five days a week for 10 years.

Correction: past tense 😢