Get a $199 6-in-1 wireless charging station for only $60 right now

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

One of the most annoying modern inconveniences you can experience is having multiple devices die around the same time. Sure, your phone, smartwatch, and earbuds probably came with their own chargers, but if you have limited outlet space or want to keep your desk clear, you'll need to put some of those gadgets on the back burner, at least until another outlet opens up. That's where a multi-port dock comes in handy. You can save time powering up your devices with the ChargeUp 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Station, which is on sale now for just $59.99 or 70% off.

This charging station can power up to four devices at one, and it does so in style. It works on almost any mobile device thanks to its generous interface selection. You'll find a dedicated Lightning charger for iPhones and AirPods. The wireless charging pad supports Qi-enabled devices like Bluetooth earbud charging cases and select smartphones. There's also a floating slot to slide an Apple Watch charging puck into.

What makes this six-in-one station stand out is its three-pronged rotating phone charger. Need to power an iPhone? It's got Lightning. Galaxy smartphone? The Type-C connector has you covered. It even has a Micro USB charger for older phones.

An issue with many chargers is that they can ruin your battery by overcharging it. Not so with this charging station, which utilizes automatic control technology to prevent this exact problem. You won't have to worry about external damage like scratching of scuffs, either — the ChargeUp dock features silicone surfaces to keep your gadgets safe.

Small, lightweight, and sleek, the ChargeUp station won't take up much space on your desk or nightstand. It's even slim and light enough to travel with! So whether you're at the office or on vacation, your devices won't need to fight to stay alive.

Say goodbye to cable clutter. You can purchase the ChargeUp 6-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for only $59.99, down from $199.

Prices subject to change.