Nerdwriter1 exposes the real fake cameras of Toy Story 4

From it's inception, Pixar enhanced its cinematography step by step, with innovations both subtle and visceral to the average viewer. Evan Puschak: "Now I say significantly, but that's in terms of lenses. As a viewer, the difference may not be something you notice, but it will be something you will feel." In the video below, Nerdwriter1 details the attention to cinematic detail that grounds Pixar's animation:

