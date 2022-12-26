In the video linked above, the YouTube channel BuddyHolly1337 found inspiration to make a Weezer cover using another 90s icon. By using an N64 soundboard and Super Mario 64, the video provides an awesome cover of Weezer's classic track Buddy Holly.
Someone made a version of Weezer's Buddy Holly from a Super Mario 64 sound card
