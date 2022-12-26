Watch the haunting process of a Huntsman Spider molting. Seeing this spider shed its old skin makes me feel like my eyes are playing tricks on me. It looks as if one spider is magically emerging from the body of another. I'm glad to be watching this grotesque scene from the safety of my laptop. I would be slightly horrified to stumble across this situation in my home, not to mention the monstrous size of the 8-legged critter.
Watch the haunting process of a Huntsman Spider molting
- COMMENTS
- spiders
This curious spider can wrap itself around a tree branch for camouflage
Check out this weird creature, the "wrap-around spider." It's native to Australia (because of course it is) and it gets its name because, well, it can wrap itself around a tree branch for camouflage. Australian Geographic explains: Wrap-around spiders belong to the Dolophones genus, and there are 17 species that are endemic to Australia and… READ THE REST
New groups of Spiders from Earth named after David Bowie
From the Natural History Museum: Rising from the ashes of the wastebasket taxon, 49 Bowie spiders have been reclassified from Ctenus. Other species, meanwhile, have had previously unknown sex morphs described for the first time. In addition, Peter has described 55 entirely new species, whose names draw on David Bowie's musical catalogue. Species from the most northerly areas where the Bowie… READ THE REST
Scientists convert dead spiders into cybernetic grabbers
What's worse than cyborg spiders? Dead cyborg spiders! …Unless you're part of the "necrobotics" (yes really) lab at Rice University, in which case, dead cyborg spiders can actually be a handy tool for creating a set of mechanical grippers that can pick up objects while blending into natural environments. From the press release: "It happens… READ THE REST
Need a last-minute gift or planning a move? Get a $200 Clutter moving credit for $100.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Handling a move without help can be exhausting and time-consuming, and something always seems to break. So if you're looking for an awesome last-minute present, why not give the gift of… READ THE REST
Enjoy the benefits of the sauna at home with this infrared blanket for $399.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. After a long day at the office or an intense workout, sometimes we just need a little rejuvenation. The Vortix Sauna Blanket can help ease your aches and pains and it's only… READ THE REST
A three-month membership to one of the best coffee clubs is now $70
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. December is a whirlwind of holiday parties, decorating, and of course, buying presents. One nerve-wracking aspect of shopping for gifts, though, is that you never know if things will come on… READ THE REST