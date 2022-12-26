​​Watch the haunting process of a Huntsman Spider molting. Seeing this spider shed its old skin makes me feel like my eyes are playing tricks on me. It looks as if one spider is magically emerging from the body of another. I'm glad to be watching this grotesque scene from the safety of my laptop. I would be slightly horrified to stumble across this situation in my home, not to mention the monstrous size of the 8-legged critter.