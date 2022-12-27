Give beer lovers a last-minute gift they can make their own for $11

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Few things are more satisfying than cracking open a cold one after a long day at work. Even if you work within the confines of your own home, taking the short trip to your fridge to grab a fresh bottle is as good as it gets. No one else can relate to this feeling more than a fellow beer fan, and if you have someone in your life that enjoys beer just as much as you do, you may want to treat them this Christmas to something that might make their drinking experience better.

Personalization Hub produces beer pint glasses that anyone can easily customize. Whether your pal loves pilsner, lager, or stout, they may be even more delighted to chug down their favorite brews if poured in custom beer glasses with their names on them. In case you're on the hunt for a last-minute present for the beer lovers in your life, this voucher for a pair of personalized glasses is a no-brainer. From now until December 30, you can get this voucher for nearly $40 off — no additional coupon needed.

If you don't want the hassle of wrapping a present yourself, this deal eliminates the middle man (you) and delivers the gift straight to the recipient's doorstep. These pint glasses make for great presents for anyone who loves a good malty drink, or you can even gift them to yourself as an addition to your at-home bar. You're free to personalize each glass with your initials or full name, and you can even customize the text and font depending on your aesthetic. The text is custom-etched directly on the glass, so you won't have to worry about quick peeling.

Say cheers to this deal and score a 2-pack of personalized beer glasses. It normally retails for $50, but until December 30, you can purchase this Personalized Beer Pint Glasses Voucher on sale for only $10.99 – no coupon required.

Prices subject to change.