Lad snaps a selfie a day for 15 years from age 13 to 28 and makes an incredible age-progression video

Jordan Wilson's dedication to capturing a photo of himself every single day for 15 years is truly impressive. It's hard to imagine the patience and discipline required to maintain such a long-term project. But Wilson was up for the challenge, starting on Christmas Day 2002 when he was just 13 years old. The result of Wilson's dedication is an amazing age-progression video that shows the passage of time in a unique and captivating way. (via Reddit)

What software did he use?