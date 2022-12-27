Magical (but uncomfortable) office chair made from giant hunk of amethyst crystal

Saitama, Japan-based stone workshop Factory-M is selling this magical office chair fashioned from a huge hunk of amethyst crystal. It weighs around 218 pounds and, according to creator Koichi Hasegawa, you can actually sit in it. Of course, you can also sit on a pile of barbed wire but that's doesn't mean it's comfortable. The chair is available for around $3,300 and would make a lovely throne for the New Age cult leader in your life.

From Oddity Central: