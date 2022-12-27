Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was originally a mashup of a Japanese TV show. Spot the differences!

Since the unexpected and tragic death of Jason David Frank, I've been on something of a Power Rangers kick. Like most Millennials, the series played a pivotal role in my younger years, as I was part of the franchise's initial wave of popularity in the early 90s. Even though I'd grown distant from the franchise by the late 90s, my perpetual interest in cartoons and superheroes kept me in close proximity to the IP as a whole. Consequently, Jason David Frank was always a constant in my reality. When news broke of his passing, I felt like I'd lost a distant family member I hadn't spoken to in years.

During one of my many deep dives to satiate my nostalgia, I started watching some of the original series that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers used for its action footage. In the video linked above, you can check out the differences between the two shows.