Morrissey says Miley Cyrus wants off his new record which is in limbo anyway because Moz just split with his label

Right wing racist jackass Morrissey says that Miley Cyrus—who contributed vocals to a track from his unheard new album Bonfire of Teenagers—wants to be removed from the song, titled "I Am Veronica."

Moz posted the news on his site just a couple days after announcing that he "has voluntarily parted company with Maverick/Quest management. Morrissey has also voluntarily withdrawn from any association with Capitol Records (Los Angeles.)"

From Variety:

The ex-Smiths frontman has increasingly alienated some of his former fans and colleagues in recent years with the rightward tilt in his many of his political and racial statements. Among other risible statements, Morrissey posted an interview on his website in 2019 in which he said, "Everyone ultimately prefers their own race … does this make everyone racist?" Summing up his constantly making waves in the British press with statements many consider outrageous, Morrissey said, "I'm only attacked by people who don't have the emotional ability to ignore me. … It's against the law to be intelligent! The dumb have inherited the earth."

Bigmouth strikes again.