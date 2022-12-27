New Green Lantern series "scrapped"

Having a successful film adaptation can do wonders for a superhero's public perception. Prior to the MCU, Iron Man was the definition of a C-list superhero. Despite his status within the Marvel comics 616 universe as one of the premier Avengers, the character's sales figures were minuscule compared to other heavyweights emanating from the House of ideas. Flash forward to 2022, and Iron Man has become one of the pillars of the genre.

Similar to how one solid adaptation can change a character's fortune, a crappy one can almost irreparably destroy their reputation. Millions of people thought Daredevil was a dumb idea for a decade, thanks to the Ben Affleck film from the 2000s. Again, flash forward to 2022, and the character's reputation in live-action is equivalent to that of his comic book exploits.

When HBO Max announced that they were developing a mature Green Lantern series, fans of the Emerald Knight thought the character would finally get his "Daredevil" reinvention in live-action. However, thanks to the Warner Brothers Discovery merger, the series appears to be dead in the water.