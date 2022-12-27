NY's pathological freshman congressman is "jew-ish" not Jewish

NY's Republican congressman-elect George Santos has explained that he is "jew-ish" and not "Jewish." This demonstrates how stupid Santos believes his constituents are, and they did elect him. It also sounds like state Republican leadership was well aware that Santos was a lying liar, but politics.

Lying is such a part of politics now that it seems no one really even noticed that a candidate just made up his resume, and family history, and perhaps lied about their sexuality. This completely fictional candidate appears on track to take the oath of office.

