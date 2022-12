Bruce Campbell, 73, lives in a Boeing 727 jetliner. His 200-passenger jet is parked in the woods of Hillsboro, Oregon and it isn't going anywhere soon. The electrical engineer and maker purchased the plane for $100,000 in 1999 and pays $370/month in utilities.

"The design and elegance of the structure is just heads and tails above any conventional home I'm familiar with," Campbell says.

Follow this inspiring flight of fancy at AirplaneHome.com.