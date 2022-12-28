As the end of the year approaches, it's natural to want to reflect on all that has happened over the past 12 months. Thanks to Vox, we get to do just that with their annual end-of-year wrap video. In just 7 minutes, they take a look back at the good, bad, and ugly that defined 2022. Eight billion people, people!
A recap of 2022 in just 7 minutes
- COMMENTS
- 2022
- climate change
- recap
- trends
- Ukraine
- world population
