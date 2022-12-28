Biden signs law mandating working cameras in prisons

Prison cameras often turn out to be conveniently broken when bad things happen in them, and congress recently passed a law mandating that prison security systems be updated, effective and properly maintained. President Biden signed it this morning, reports the AP, in effect forcing prisons to stop ignoring what it describes as "rampant staff sexual abuse, inmate escapes and high-profile deaths."

"Broken prison camera systems are enabling corruption, misconduct and abuse," said the legislation's sponsor, Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. "That's why I brought Republicans and Democrats together to pass my Prison Camera Reform Act, which is now law."

The mysterious death of one Jeffrey Epstein catalyzed bipartisan action here.