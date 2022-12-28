Give the gift of gab this holiday season with a 12-month Boost Mobile Plan for $95

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Looking to travel more in 2023? Ireland is a pretty lovely tourist destination, but if you think you have to travel all the way to Ireland and kiss the Blarney Stone to get the gift of gab, we're happy to say that you can get that gift right here, right now, with this offer from Boost Mobile. Yup, they are offering unlimited talk and text plus a whole lot more for less than half the regular price. This plan is just $95 until December 30, with no coupon necessary. How's that for a last-minute gift?

While visiting Ireland is definitely something that should be on your bucket list — after all, it is the home of Guinness, the original St. Patrick's Day, Bono — it's a little questionable as to whether your eloquence will be improved after you've spent hours in line only to hang upside down to give the rock a smooch. And think of the germs (although, according to Blarney Castle owner Sir Charles Colthurst, no one has ever caught anything from kissing the stone).

What is guaranteed is that by switching to Boost Mobile's expanded data network for the next 12 months, you will be able to chat and message on your device with your family and friends for as long as you want (or maybe that should read as long as they want). You will also receive 2GB of LTE data every month and a 3-in-1 GSM SIM kit that includes a mini, micro, and nano adapter. So keep your old number, or get a new one — the choice is yours. Boost Mobile offers all this plus no annual contracts, credit checks, monthly bills, and roaming charges.

It's easy to see why customers rated Boost Mobile 4.5 out of 5 in our store. Regularly priced at almost $200, until December 30, you can get this Boost Mobile Prepaid Plan for only $95 — no coupons required. Upon purchasing this plan, Boost Mobile will send you a SIM card activation kit via mail and then email you an ePIN so that you can activate your 12 months of service. Buy it for yourself, or gift it this holiday season. It will make a wonderful post-Christmas present!

Prices subject to change.