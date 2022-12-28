Gorgeous video of 2,400 leaves of different shapes and colors, one after another

Stop-motion animator Brett Fox created the lovely short film below, LeafPresser, about what the fallen leaves have to tell us. During the course of that project, he collected 12,000 leaves and made the magnificent sequence above from 2,400 of them!

"While collecting leaves, I conceived that the leaf shape every single plant type I could find would fit somewhere into a continuous animated sequence of leaves if that sequence were expansive enough," Fox writes. "If I didn't have the perfect shape, it meant I just had to collect more leaves."