I got a generic "emergency" radio for Christmas and it came in this amazing box

I received an inexpensive "emergency" radio for christmas1, with all the features you'd expect from such an item: weather frequencies, a hand-crank charger, a tiny built-in solar panel, and shortwave. What I love about it, though, is the terrific box it came in. RUN!! But he's not even holding the radio?

I'm especially fond of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's new logo, dripping with the blood of those who did not keep their outdoor activities safe.

1. It's this one at Amazon, though there is no picture of the box and no guarantee it will come in the same one.