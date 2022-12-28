Sloth takes a wild ride on an oar

Watch this adorable sloth catching a ride on a boat paddle. It seems both chill and delighted, looking around as the world flies by. At the end of the ride, the sloth gets deposited back into some vegetation to process what the heck it just experienced. The video was posted on YouTube by Gayle Stokes, who provides some context:

While in Tortuguera, Costa Rica, we noticed a sloth in mid-stream. Concerned that it was too far from shore and in the middle of a heavy boat traffic area, we decided to see if it wanted to be rescued. It seems that it did — hitching a ride on a paddle. We're guessing the world has never gone by so fast for that sloth!