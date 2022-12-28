Winter storm turns Lake Erie waterfront properties into eerie 'ice sculptures'

Rusty Blazenhoff

Massive waves on Lake Erie have created a kind of winter wasteland in Hamburg, New York, icing over homes and businesses in a historic storm. Video taken by a WXChasing drone shows the properties as eerie gray "ice sculptures." The wind, which was gusting at 50 mph, caused some shake in the footage. (via Reddit)