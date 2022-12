A look back at something from the 1970s that isn't smoking, driving around without seat belts, or lawn darts: Disco! I've always been a fan of disco music, and there are elements of the style that I still enjoy today, but dancing and clubs have never been my thing.

For as long as I have been alive, there has been a cultural panic about something in the United States, Disco's dastardliness is pretty much on kin with American Girl dolls.

Image: screen grab