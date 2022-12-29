Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, RIP

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has died at age 82.
"Pelé is one of the few who contradicted my theory," Andy Warhol once said. "Instead of 15 minutes of fame, he will have 15 centuries."
From the New York Times:
Celebrated for his peerless talent and originality on the field, Pelé (pronounced peh-LAY) also endeared himself to fans with his sunny personality and his belief in the power of soccer — football to most of the world — to connect people across dividing lines of race, class and nationality.
He won three World Cup tournaments with Brazil and 10 league titles with Santos, his club team, as well as the 1977 North American Soccer League championship with the New York Cosmos. Having come out of retirement at 34, he spent three seasons with the Cosmos on a crusade to popularize soccer in the United States[…]
In his 21-year career, Pelé — born Edson Arantes do Nascimento — scored 1,283 goals in 1,367 professional matches, including 77 goals for the Brazilian national team.
Many of those goals became legendary, but Pelé's influence on the sport went well beyond scoring. He helped create and promote what he later called "o jogo bonito" — the beautiful game — a style that valued clever ball control, inventive pinpoint passing and a voracious appetite for attacking.