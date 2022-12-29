Olivier Gomis, a French woodturner of 24 years, designed and crafted a one-of-a-kind coffee table that looks like it has a wormhole linking two different points in space and time. The table was created using rough walnut planks that were cut into sticks and glued together into grids, then shaped and turned into rounded pieces. Is it actually a portal to another dimension? Well, it's not going to transport you to another galaxy, but at least you'll feel like you're on the right track! (via The Awesomer)
Get lost in time and space with this stunning wormhole coffee table
- coffee table
- Olivier Gomis
- time-space
- wordworking
- wormhole
