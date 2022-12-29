Kick off your tailgate with 74% off this wine and liquor bundle voucher

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

NFL and college football season is in full swing, and that means there are big games to look forward to. So if you're planning a killer party or tailgate for game day, prepare the food, body paint, and war chant! Oh, and how can we forget about some great adult beverages? Fortunately, you don't need to blow a ton of cash on cheap gas station beer. We've got you covered with a deal from Splash Wines.

Need to add some life to your next party? You can get a voucher for 12 Bottles of Wine and 3 Bottles of Margaritas for just $69 until December 30 — no coupon necessary. It's the perfect last-minute gift for anyone who wants to throw a banger game day bash, including you!

Upon purchase, head over to Splash Wines' website to redeem your code. After that, the bundle will be delivered right to your door (Please note that the $34.95 shipping charge is not included.) You'll get 15 bottles of wine and agave-based margaritas to make a splash at your next tailgate.

Don't want to spill all your liquor in one event? Open one glass each weekend to savor every drop. They'll even make for great additions to smaller get-togethers in the coming months. Whatever the case, you can choose how you want to drink through the bundle.

Splash Wines is more than just a good deal; it's gotten great reviews on Trustpilot, with a 4.6 out of 5-star average after more than 21,000 reviews from customers. Quality drinks, great price, and free shipping. Where else can you find something better than that?

Whether you're into having a couple of glasses of wine or going hard with a couple of margaritas, you can't go wrong with great drinks and good food at a tailgate. Until December 30, you can get a Splash Wines Tailgating Bundle digital voucher for only $69.

Prices subject to change.