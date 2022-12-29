Prosecutor opens investigation of Long Island liar-elect George Santos

Long Island Rep.-elect George Santos lied about so many things—his Wall Street resumé, his family, being Jewish—that even his claim to be gay fell into doubt. But it's not a crime to lie, and it's not a crime to lie your way to an election win. To suddenly come into inexplicable wealth that you then loan to your campaign, though, smells a lot like crime. And so Santos is now formally under investigation by prosecutors in Nassau County.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican, said the fabrications and inconsistencies were "nothing short of stunning." "The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," she said. "If a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it."

The silence from his fellow Republicans tells you nothing you don't already know about them. The political implication to this story, I think, is how totally useless New York Democrats are. A job club with no political pulse, no agenda beyond winning primary elections against people who haven't paid their dues, and no ability to identity and campaign on such obvious and overwhelming flaws as Santos's.