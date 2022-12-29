Previously on Boing Boing, Mark Frauenfelder wrote about why cats "slow blink" at people, and it's one of those forehead slapping moments when I learned that you can slow blink back at cats to establish trust and show affection as well. Some suggest bowing to expose the top and back of your head to the cat while your eyes are closed for an enhanced effect, but your mileage may vary. Jackson Galaxy dives deeper into the slow blink phenomena in the video below.
Slow blinking to a cat is a way of saying "I Trust/Love You"
- cats
- interspecies communication
- slow blink
