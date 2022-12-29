The wild and beautiful descendants of the dogs abandoned at Chernobyl

When the residents of Pripyat had to flee the terrifying explosion of Chernobyl's number 4 reactor, they were forced to leave their pets behind. Decades later, the descendants of their dogs have survived, interbred, and thrived. Thrived to the point the Clean Futures Fund makes trips to the exclusion zone to spay and neuter, tag and feed the pups. Keeping the population down keeps the local Ukrainian authorities from culling the beautiful pack, studying them will tell us a lot about the after-effects of long term radiation on a species.

