Gravity Circuit looks like the perfect spiritual successor to the Mega Man franchise

For some reason, Capcom doesn't like certain franchises under their umbrella. Despite having one of the most robust libraries in the history of video games, several of Capcom's best intellectual properties only collect dust in modernity. Fighting game fans have been clamoring for Capcom to release a modern version of their horror-centric fighter Darkstalkers for years. In response, Capcom has essentially told their fans, "Nah. Maybe someday, but most likely, nah."

Another franchise that Capcom doesn't put as much support behind as it should is the Mega Man series. For example, fans have been clamoring for another installment in the Mega Man Legend series for decades. And even though Capcom has finally started to create new entries into the classic Mega Man series with 2018's Mega Man 11, there was an eight-year gap between games. At one point, fans decided to crowdfund their own Mega Man game in the form of the disastrously received Mighty No. 9.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Gravity Circuit, which looks and feels like a love letter to the classic Mega Man and Mega Man X series.