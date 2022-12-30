Man arrested in Idaho student murders investigation

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested Friday in Pennsylvania in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students, reports ABC News. He was taken in by a SWAT team "who knew who they were looking for" at a residence in the Poconos mountains, according to its law enforcement sources.

It's been over six weeks since roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls' off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13. Two other roommates — who police said are not suspects — survived and likely slept through the murders, according to officials. The survivors were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.