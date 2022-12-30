Miss Ukraine's 'Warrior of Light' costume took four months to build under extreme conditions

Miss Ukraine 2022 Viktoria Apanasenko's badass "Warrior of Light" costume is an impressive feat of sewing, taking four months to complete under "extreme conditions." The costume was pieced together by candlelight with the sounds of war and emergency sirens in the background and without electricity. On January 11, 2023, she will don the costume and compete for the Miss Universe title in New Orleans. (via Neatorama)

Miss Ukraine's Instagram:

The Warrior of Light costume symbolizes our nation's struggle against darkness and protects, like the warrior Archangel Michael, who defends Ukraine with a sword. Holding Victoria weapons, her body in armor, while carrying light through the darkness that has come to our lands with the aggressor.

Monolith overalls symbolize armor and like a second skin wraps Victoria.

A white dress consisting of embroidered with lavish sleeves, a skirt, which generally used more than 10 meters of fabric, and, created in a modern way, edges, i.e. Easter cake.

The suit adorns the main outfit with traditional Ukrainian spikes.

Symbolic wings burned in battle, framed in blue and gold equipment in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, unveiled for a decisive battle and decorated with various mirror ornaments.