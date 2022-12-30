Talking over The Cure's best songs

In this live stream from Rick Beato, he talks about some of his favorite songs from The Cure, what makes them great, and chats with fellow Cure fans. One commenter makes the perfect observation that The Cure has "the best dark to light range" of any band. Couldn't agree more.

Rick's candidate for the best Cure song is a surprise. It's a track that I've never even heard before. Called "The Twilight Garden," it was never on an album. It was a b-side to "High" from 1992's Wish. It's gorgeous.

One of the commenters puts forward what they think is another overlooked Cure masterpiece, "If Only Tonight We Could Sleep."