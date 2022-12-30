This Lego Super Nintendo Transformer is just too awesome

The genius of the Transformers franchise comes down to perfectly encapsulating a time-honored adage. The Transformer's line of toys knows how to kill two birds with one stone. Instead of giving you one toy, Transformers gives you two for the price of one, as the name implies. On the surface, the idea of fusing a car toy and a warrior robot action figure doesn't seem that revolutionary, but the franchise's staying power and sales figures would indicate otherwise.

However, what if you were to add yet another toy into the equation? Would that work? Or would the ensuing awesomeness create a singularity that threatened to consume our planet? Well, the Instagram artist Baron_Von_Brunk decided to throw caution to the wind and make a Lego Transformer toy. And if that wasn't enough, the madman went a step further by having the Transformer become a vintage Super Nintendo as well. If you dig the video linked above, follow this link to visit his impressive Instagram gallery.