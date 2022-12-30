Watch a capybara named Queen Elizabeth eating fruits and veg

If you need a metaphorical palate cleanser from all of the rough news, here you go. Here's a capybara named Queen Elizabeth, eating things. It's a perfect ASMR break from the chaos in your head/in the world. Here she is eating apples, watermelon, and a banana peel.

Queen Elizabeth is part of social media star Kyle Thomas' family. According to the Manchester Evening News, Kyle is originally from Kent, England but currently lives in Belfast, Northern Ireland with more than 25 animals. For more adorable animal videos, follow him here.