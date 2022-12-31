20 years ago, South Park visited the Museum of Tolerance

Eric Cartman discovers tolerance in this short clip from the future-invoking South Park. The gang is sent to the Museum of Tolerance as punishment for being insensitive to their new teachers' sexuality. After a travelator ride through the "Tunnel of Prejudice," – Cartman, excited, wants to ride again, while in the exhibition "Hall of Stereotypes," the boys learn new words to dehumanize; Cartman has a revelation. Perhaps Cartman's revelation can be a New Year's resolution.

Check out the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles, CA. "A Museum to Educate and Enlighten.

Recipient of the Global Peace and Tolerance Award from the Friends of the United Nations, the Museum of Tolerance (MOT) is a human rights laboratory and educational center dedicated to challenging visitors to understand the Holocaust in both historic and contemporary contexts and confront all forms of prejudice and discrimination in our world today."

Though, it is worth considering the provocation of the late intellectual Gustavo Esteva from Unitierra (University of the Land) in Oaxaca, Mexico, who passed in March of 2022, that "Of course, it is better to be tolerant than intolerant, but still tolerance is only the most civilized form of intolerance." Cartman might very well have had Esteva in mind.