Croatia's Kuna to be replaced with Euro when it joins Eurozone tomorrow. The old money's good until Jan 14, 2023

The Kuna has been in circulation since May 30, 1994, and is slated to be replaced with the Euro on January 1, 2023 as Croatia becomes the 20th nation to join the Eurozone, however "all shops, restaurants, hotels in the country must still honour settlements in both kuna and euro until 14 January 2023."

The name of the monetary unit the kuna comes from the Croatian word for marten, an animal living in the Croatian woods, whose pelts were used as a means of trade, that is, functioned as money. Banknotes | HNB (Croatian National Bank)

The death of a sovereign currency marks the end of an era for nations, as each banknote and specie provided a visual platform to educate the world about it's important cultural motifs, people, places, events, flora and fauna. Listed below is are examples of the Kuna banknotes from the Croatian National Bank currently in circulation:

5 Kuna







10 Kuna







20 Kuna







50 Kuna







100 Kuna







200 Kuna







500 Kuna







1000 Kuna



