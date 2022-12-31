Adam from the YouTube nerd crafting channel, North of the Border, wanted to make an angel tree topper. But he didn't want no pretty euro-human in a diaphanous gown with fluffy wings, he wanted a more biblically accurate angel. So, he fashioned a multi-eyed ball of six-winged horror.
Making a biblically accurate angel tree topper
- angels
- Christmas tree
- sculpting
- the bible
- weird religion
