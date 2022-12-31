Outgoing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro flies to U.S. two days before successor's inauguration

Outgoing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied by his wife, left the country for the U.S. today, two days before the inauguration of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in the country's recent election. Bolsonaro promises to be back, but no-one seems particularly confident.

While it is unclear when Bolsonaro plans to return, his trip to the US may break with Brazilian convention of outgoing leaders being present at their successors' inauguration ceremony. Lula da Silva is due to be inaugurated on Sunday. Bolsonaro earlier on Friday said goodbye to his supporters in live broadcast shared online. "Brazil will not end on January 1, you can be sure about that," the outgoing president said in reference to Lula da Silva's inauguration date.

