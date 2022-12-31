Shipment of human skulls impounded by Mexican authorities en-route to U.S.

Four human skulls en-route from Mexico to the U.S. were impounded at Queretaro airport Friday after being found wrapped in aluminum foil, ready for a private courier to take them to the U.S.

The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan – one of the most violent parts of the country – and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said. The National Guard gave no further details on the age, identity or possible motive for the sending of the human remains. The transfer of human remains requires a special permit from a competent health authority which was not obtained, it said.

I like the implication that the last incorruptible edifice of Mexican state capacity is the office responsible for giving permits to mail human remains.