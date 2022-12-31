Stefan Leonhardsberger, an Austrian comedian, has brought the lauded art of presidential impressions to a new height- far beyond the realm of simply putting on a funny voice and saying 'let me be clear' ad nauseum. Obama, Biden, Putin, Macron and more are lampooned in his 'Walk like a President' series, whcih sees Leonhardsberger do just that, dialing up the politicians' famous physical idiosyncracies to 11. It's as scarily accurate as it is funny- you may never look at something as simple as President Biden walking the same way again.
TikToker brings new depth to world leader impressions
